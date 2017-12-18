Lobo Rainforest seeks more UNM students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Rainforest in downtown Albuquerque is only at 30 percent capacity.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the ground floor is now fully leased with 94 out of a possible 310 residents.

Officials say the low capacity is due in part because it opened as the University of New Mexico entered its fall semester.

The university was relying on funds from renters to cover its lease payment for the building.

So instead $520,000 had to be approved in reserves to meet this year’s $2.2 million obligations.

They believe it will fill up in the coming months.

