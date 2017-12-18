Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Spotty rain and snow showers will continue to favor southern NM today – expect a couple more inches of accumulating snow in and around the higher terrain of the Gila & Sacramento Mountains (WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM). Those further north can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with mild temps in the 40s and 50s.

MIDWEEK: More sunshine and warmer temperatures will settle in through midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds over the state. No significant rain or snow expected.

LATE WEEK: Our next big weather-maker will drop in on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures, mountain snow and windy conditions to finish the week.