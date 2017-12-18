Closing arguments expected early next year in educational funding lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit over public education in New Mexico is inching closer to an end.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, District Judge Sarah Singleton is giving both sides until early next year to file closing arguments.

Those behind the lawsuit argue the state is not meeting its constitutional requirement to provide enough funding for students.

The defense argues the state is doing everything it can to support public education, saying they should look at how school districts are spending state money.

There is no word on when a ruling could come down.

