John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers will continue across the south today as a storm system passes south of the state. Expect more light snow across the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. Skies will clear overnight as the storm exits. Temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday, but warm Wednesday ahead of the next storm.

That next storm system will push through New Mexico on Thursday. Right now, the storm is expected to fall apart as it moves into the state, but it will deliver, at the very least, modest amounts of snow to the northern high terrain. Much colder air takes hold behind this storm for Friday and the weekend.