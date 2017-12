LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The two suspects in a high-speed chase that killed a retired Las Cruces police officer are facing more charges.

Daniel Lowell, 34, and Trista Schlaefli, 32, are accused of leading police on a chase last month. They ran into Officer J.R. Stewert.

A Dona County grand jury indicted the two on more charges.

Lowell is facing 46 counts, and Schlaefli is facing 33.

Both were charged with vehicular homicide. The two are currently on a no bond hold.

