High speed chase suspect expected back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say led them on a wild chase in a stolen RV that ended in a deadly crash is expected back in court.

KRQE News 13 first told you about David Barber last summer when he was accused of trying to escape police in a wild chase.

Albuquerque Police ended it with a PIT maneuver at Coors and Irving, leading Barber to crash into another driver, killing Tito Pacheco.

Barber is already behind bars on federal gun charges. The 12 new charges, including first-degree murder, could put him away for life.

Barber is expected in court Monday for pretrial detention.

