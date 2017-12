RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico high school coach will be spending time in prison.

Previous Ruidoso Warriors Wrestling Coach John Pacheco was convicted of fraud.

In 2012, Pacheco sold a concession trailer and cash in exchange for a coffee kiosk in Ruidoso.

He altered an invoice saying the trailer was worth $43,000 when it was actually worth less than $15,000.

A judge found him guilty of second-degree fraud.

He was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence.

