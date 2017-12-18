For Your Information: Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids

There is still some time to find the perfect gift for your kids. If you’re still searching for the perfect gift, NM Living has you covered with some kid-friendly gift ideas.

One good gift idea is the Start Wars Hyperdrive BB-8 Droid. It’s a remote controlled and lights up. The droid rolls in any direction and moves its head in different directions. It also has the option to respond when you talk to it and includes a turbo speed function

The PowerUp Dart lets you transform plain paper airplanes into high-tech smartphone-controlled flying machines. With a dart, you can make precision aerobatic maneuvers at the flick of the wrist. It can move fast, up to 25 miles an hour and range of 200 feet.

From Hess Toy Truck is the 2017 dump truck and loaders. It’s the first ever dump truck in the Hess fleet. It is also the heaviest and most complex truck the company has ever made with 350 parts. The Loader has an extending excavator arm and bucket combo and self-propels in multiple directions.

The Perfect Craft Flower Garden Kit allows you to cast and decorate your own flower garden pot. The kit comes in high-quality 3-dimensional molds. The kit includes a reusable rubber mod, paint, paint brush, stencils, soil pellet and seeds.

