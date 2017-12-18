Feds attempt to recover inappropriate images taken of kids at daycare

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators want to access an iCloud account to find sexually explicit images taken of kids at a daycare at White Sands Missile Range.

A search warrant shows workers at Thomas J.P. Jones Child Development Center found pictures of the kids’ genitalia over the summer on daycare iPads.

A detective questioned the workers; all of them denied taking the pictures, but then the photos were deleted.

Now the feds are trying to find out who deleted the pictures and they’re asking a judge for access to the iCloud account tied to the iPads, so they can recover the evidence.

