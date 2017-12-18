Edgewood Police uncover ‘huge’ mail and auto burglary operation, suspects still on the loose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In late November after weeks of investigation, the Edgewood Police Department raided an RV and found massive amounts of mail, tools, electronics, and equipment to make fraudulent IDs and checks.

“In early November the crime rate in Edgewood just went up like crazy. Auto burglaries just went through the roof,” said Officer David Lovato with the Edgewood Police Department.

Lovato says they were getting several calls about auto burglaries a day in Edgewood, which is not normal. Lovato says at one point, they were getting reports of mailboxes getting broken into everyday.

Lovato says their first break in the case came when a suspect stole a car in the Edgewood Walmart parking lot.

“A security camera caught a glimpse of a suspected vehicle leaving the scene,” said Lovato.

A few weeks later, Lovato saw that vehicle while out on patrol. Lovato and his partner followed the vehicle to the Route 66 RV Park in Edgewood.

The plate on the car they followed was not reported stolen. However, the cars in the same area of the RV park as the first car were all stolen.

Lovato says they ran two visible VIN numbers on a car and a truck and both came back stolen. At that point, Lovato got a search warrant for the RV which was also parked in the same lot.

“The VIN number on the RV also returned as stolen out of Colorado Springs,” said Lovato.

Lovato says they spoke with the rightful owner of the RV and was told the RV was empty when it was stolen. The RV they just gained access to was filled with items.

“Everything in there was not supposed to be in there,” said Lovato.

“Tools, mail, jewelry, IDs, Visa cards, passports, wallets, purses you name it, it was in there,” said Lovato.

Lovato says there was about $200,000 worth of recovered property, including the vehicles. The victims were from all over the southwest.

“Arkansas, Colorado, Torrance County, Santa Fe County, Bernalillo County, basically the whole surrounding area,” said Lovato.

Lovato says there are four suspects, who they are not identifying at this time.

“We’ll get em. It’s just a matter of time,” said Lovato.

Lovato says they are still working on returning all of the items to their rightful owners.

Lovato says since this RV raid, crime in Edgewood has returned to its normal levels.

