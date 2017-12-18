December 18th Morning Rush: Aztec High School students return to class Monday

1. Aztec High School students are getting ready to go back to their classrooms Monday. This comes about a week and a half after a deadly school shooting took the lives of two of their classmates Casey Jordan Marquez and Francisco “Paco” Fernandez. The campus has been closed since the shooting on the Dec. 7. The funeral services for both students were held over the weekend. Aztec high cheerleaders attended Casey’s service in their cheer uniforms in honor of the beloved cheerleader. Fernandez’s services were adorned with low-rider cars which his family says was his favorite types of car.

Full Story: Aztec High School students return to classes Monday after school shooting

2. More than 200 New Mexicans are descending upon the nation’s capital. They are trying to sway Congress to pass the “Dream Act” before years end and more importantly before a funding bill is passed. It comes after the Trump Administration ended the program in September putting the future of some 800,000 undocumented youth who are still in limbo. Monday the group, is joining thousands of others and asking Congress to pass a clean Dream Act.

Full Story: More than 200 heading to D.C. to ask for Dream Act vote

3. Spotty rain and snow showers will continue to favor southern New Mexico Monday. Expect a couple more inches of accumulating snow in and around the higher terrain of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains (WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m.)

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Democratic lawmakers will start looking for options to fill a top leadership position in the state’s Senate after Senator Michael Padilla was voted out of the Senate Majority Whip position. This comes two weeks after Padilla dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor. The fallout comes after two federal lawsuits say Padilla sexually harassed women while managing Albuquerque’s 911 Call Center in 2007. The caucus will meet early in January to elect a new majority whip.

Full Story: New Mexico Senate Dems oust colleague from leadership post

5. A Santa Fe couple is looking for answers after a holiday Grinch was caught on camera stealing their Christmas decorations. It happened Tuesday in the Casa Alegre neighborhood during broad daylight. The couple tells KRQE News 13 they believe it was a man in his 20’s and a teen girl who pulled off the crime. Video captured the man taking lights from a bush, while the teen plucked a few light-up candy canes.

Full Story: Thieves steal Santa Fe couple’s Christmas decorations

