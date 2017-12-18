Civil lawsuit against Curry County headed to trial

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A civil lawsuit against Curry County filed more than two years ago is going to trial at the end of April.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, former jail officer Weston Peasnall filed the complaint claiming he was harassed by his employers at the detention center for not covering up an alleged excessive force claim by an inmate.

The lawsuit claims the inmate was arrested for jaywalking, strip-searched and tased her when she wouldn’t comply.

Peasnall claims the county violated the Whistle Blower Protection Act by demoting him and pressuring him not resign after he voiced concern.

The case is now scheduled for a three-day jury trial beginning April 25.

