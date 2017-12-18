Callia Ward hopes to shine at National Drive, Chip & Putt competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Callia Ward started hanging out to play golf with her father at the age of 5. By the time she was 7 years old, her father, Vince, started to notice that she had skills.”I would say when she was 7 years old she started hitting some shots. I would look at her and go I think you can play this game,” said Vince.

It was a case of father knows best because Vince Ward was right about his daughter. “I put her in a summer program when she was about 7 years old and didn’t think much of it,” said Vince. The scores came back and she had done unbelievably well.”

Callia is now 10 years old and after three rounds of regionals in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition she has reached nationals. “I was surprised and happy,” said Callia. “I’m really excited because I’ve achieved a lot through the two sub regional and regional.”

Dad, Vince, was impressed with Callia’s performance. “At the regional in Colorado she had one of the three best scores in the entire country,” said Vince. The 2018 National Drive, Chip and Putt Championship will be at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 1 on the eve of the Masters.

Before Callia won a trip to Augusta, her dad was already planning to go watch the Masters as part of a guys trip. He didn’t have any plans of taking Callia. She made a way for herself.

“I really wanted to go,” said Callia. “I was like will you please take me with you? He was like, no you are staying at home with your mom. I had to find a way to get there by myself. I went up to him and said ha,ha. I am crashing you guys trip.”

That’s just fine with dad who hopes Callia continues to keep her love of golf. For now it sounds as if she will. “In San Diego I saw a tournament and I said I want to go play in that one day,” said Callia. “I want to go play in big tournaments.”