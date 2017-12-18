Aztec High School students return to classes Monday after school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School students are waking up Monday morning and are getting ready to go back to class.

This comes a week and a half after a deadly school shooting shook the small community in northwest New Mexico.

The campus has been closed for classes since the shooting that happened on Dec. 7.

The school district says they wanted to give students some time off to mourn the two 17-year-olds killed in the shooting, although they understand each student may be coping differently.

The day will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

All students will head straight to a school-wide assembly, then go to shortened periods before school lets out early.

There will be counseling available all day and in the evening another “Aztec Strong” meeting is scheduled.

The school and other organizations have been offering counseling services since the tragic shooting. The school also says that counseling will continue to be available into the new year.

The state waived their end of term exams and students will be allowed to turn in any outstanding work to finish the semester.

Aztec High School is also remodeling two classrooms, converting them into a learning lounge for students. The area will also be a tribute to Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez.

