Aztec High School students return to classes Monday after school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School students are waking up Monday morning and are getting ready to go back to class.

This comes a week and a half after a deadly school shooting shook the small community in northwest New Mexico.

The campus has been closed for classes since the shooting that happened on Dec. 7.

The school district says they wanted to give students some time off to mourn the two 17-year-olds killed in the shooting, although they understand each student may be coping differently.

The day will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

All students will head straight to a school-wide assembly, then go to shortened periods before school lets out early.

There will be counseling available all day and in the evening another “Aztec Strong” meeting is scheduled.

The school and other organizations have been offering counseling services since the tragic shooting. The school also says that counseling will continue to be available into the new year.

The state waived their end of term exams and students will be allowed to turn in any outstanding work to finish the semester.

Aztec High School is also remodeling two classrooms, converting them into a learning lounge for students. The area will also be a tribute to Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez.

Related Coverage:

 Aztec High School students return to classes Monday after school shooting (12/18/2017) - Aztec High School students are waking up Monday morning and are getting ready to go back to class.
 Family, friends remember Casey Jordan at memorial service (12/17/2017) - She was always smiling- that's how Casey Jordan, one of the victims of the Aztec high school shooting is being remembered.
 Online news site publishes article detailing Aztec shooter’s disturbing internet life (12/15/2017) - An online news site has published a deep look into the Aztec school shooter's secret life on the internet and it is frightening.
Memorial service held for Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez (12/15/2017) - Members of the Aztec community came together Friday for the memorial service of one of the students killed in the Aztec High School school s…
 Damaged school to be renovated in honor of shooting victims (12/13/2017) - The areas of a New Mexico high school damaged during a shooting rampage will be renovated and dedicated to the memory of two classmates who …
Classes to resume Monday at Aztec High following deadly shooting (12/12/2017) - Aztec High School students will return to class Monday. 
Aztec High memorial services held this weekend (12/12/2017) - Services will be held this weekend for the two students killed in the tragic shooting at Aztec High School.
Voters to choose 3 school board members APS denies parents ‘moment of silence’ for Aztec High School students (12/11/2017) - Albuquerque parents were left speechless after they had organized a moment of silence at a cheer competition to honor two teens killed in th…
Bernalillo High shows support for Aztec in wake of deadly shooting (12/11/2017) - Bernalillo High School students are standing in solidarity with Aztec High School after a shooter took the lives of two Aztec students last …
Aztec district schools closed Monday following deadly shooting (12/11/2017) - Aztec District Schools are closed Monday as the community continues to grieve the tragic high school shooting.

