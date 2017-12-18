Albuquerque at 52 percent of Salvation Army donations goal

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Salvation Army is pleading with the public to be a little more generous this holiday season.

The bell ringers with the red kettles you see outside businesses are collecting for the organization. They say this year, Albuquerque has only reached 52 percent of its goal and they only have one week left.

The organization helps the local community with everything from food, to disaster assistance and clothing and shelter.

If you can’t make it out to one of their red kettles, the organization is asking that you donate online or through text.

You can text the word “kettles” to 51555 to donate.

