Thieves steal Santa Fe couple’s Christmas decorations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe couple was left stunned after someone stole their Christmas decorations.

It happened Tuesday in the Casa Alegre neighborhood while the sun was still up.

The couple believe it was a man in his 20’s and a teen girl, who each came up and made off with something.

Video captured the man taking lights from a bush, while the teen plucks a few light-up candy canes.

The couple called the crime a “Grinch-like, non-sensical act.”

If you know who these people are, call Santa Fe police.

