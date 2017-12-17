The Week in Photos

Monday night, co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, Kristin Dowling, won the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, called for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behavior. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Albuquerque homeowners with flashy holiday lights are using their yearly tradition to collect clothes for the homeless.

Democrat Doug Jones speaks Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A smoke-filled sky filter orange light around surfers as the Thomas Fire continues to grow and threaten communities from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara on December 12, 2017 in Carpinteria, California. The Thomas Fire has spread across 365 miles so far and destroyed about 800 structures since it began on December 5 in Ojai, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Wednesday night, 10,000 people in Rio Rancho were left in the dark when a large possum crawled into the transformer, causing it to ignite. (Photo submitted via ReportIt!)

Video shows the moments an Albuquerque bus started to roll as the city bus driver fought a passenger.

Lindsay Chestnut of Baltimore holds a sign that reads "I like My Internet Like I Like my Country Free & Open" as she protests near the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, where the FCC is scheduled to meet and vote on net neutrality. The vote scheduled today at the FCC, could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet, a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Penny Lane Foul Rescue and Training Center is a Rio Rancho ranch that focuses on healing and teaching fouls as well as the students who ride them.

Matt Wall, with Rolling Thunder, places a wreath on a headstone during the annual Wreaths Across America event at Wilmington National Cemetery in Wilmington, N.C. Saturday, Dec.16, 2017. More than 5,000 wreaths were placed on headstones across the cemetery. The program is carried out nationally every December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)