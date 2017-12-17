The Week in Photos

Read the full stories here:
- Local cookie shop wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
- 3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe
- Albuquerque homeowners with flashy holiday lights collect clothes for the homeless
- Moore tells supporters ‘battle is not over’ in Senate race
- Deadly California wildfire continues to grow
- Albuquerque bus rolls while driver fights passenger
- ‘Large possum’ caused massive power outage, explosion in Rio Rancho, Corrales
- FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’
- First of its kind horse rescue opens in Rio Rancho
- Volunteers place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery
- Albuquerque kids spend day shopping for Christmas gifts with BCSO deputies

Week in Photos

