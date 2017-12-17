SSN: Dallas Wins 3rd straight game on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered their record to 8-6 of the season after defeating the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night 20-17. This win marks their 3rd straight and it also keeps their hopes at the playoffs alive.

This game came down to the wire, with a Dan Bailey field goal putting them up by 3 in the 4th quarter. The Raiders would gain a 2nd life after a pass interference call in their ensuing drive that amounted to 55 yards. Derrick Carr would then try to tack on a touchdown late in the game, but while diving for the pylon the ball would leave his hand and go through the end zone. A touchback sealed it for the Cowboys as they win 20-17.

Dallas will have the Seahawks next on Christmas Eve at 2:25 p.m. The team will also get back star running back Ezekiel Elliot for that game.