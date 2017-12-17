Santa Fe woman wakes to find strange man in her bedroom

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman was asleep in her home, when she suddenly awoke to find a strange man in her bedroom. She tried to get him to leave, but he refused and instead started doing something very odd.

“He pulled the covers off of me while I was sleeping in bed and it woke me up,” said the woman, as captured in police lapel video of the aftermath of the incident.

It was a frightening encounter.

“I woke up to see him standing over me and I told him to get out and to leave,” she said.

Santa Fe Police say 21-year-old Asaias Menjivar broke into a woman’s home two weeks ago.

“He kept saying please, and he started to take off his clothes. He took off his beanie, his jacket, and started to take off his shirt,” said the woman.

Then things got even weirder. The woman says Menjivar tried to get her to take drugs he had on him.

“He offered me a white pill in a clear plastic wrapper, and I said no and told him to leave again,” she said.

She called 911 and police came and arrested Menjivar.

An interview with him was translated by a Spanish-speaking officer, and Menjivar told police he made a mistake but that he had a good reason for refusing to leave.

“He said he came here before. He used to have a friend named Felicia and that she would let him in,” said the officer. “He said he was in the wrong, but he was scared to come out because he thought someone was going to beat him up.”

Menjivar told police he was looking for a woman named Felicia, who used to let him smoke crack inside the apartment.

Once he realized he was in the wrong spot, officers say he tried to swallow a small plastic bag filled with cocaine.

In the end, the woman mixed up in the terrifying encounter was just glad she wasn’t hurt.

Menjivar is still in jail and he’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated burglary. Menjivar also told police he’s only been living in the United States for three years but his criminal history is stacking up quickly.

Just a month before this incident, he was arrested for shoplifting. Then back in August, he was charged for damaging property.

