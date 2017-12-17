Pope Francis blows out birthday candle on extra-long pizza

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Pope Francis blows a candle on the occasion of his 81st birthday during a private audience with children the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has blown out his birthday candle on an extra-long pizza at the Vatican to the delight of children.

Francis, who turned 81 on Sunday, then told the children, who use a Vatican health service, to “eat all four meters (13 feet)” saying it will make them grow.

Later, thousands of children in St. Peter’s Square shouted birthday wishes to Francis. He replied from his window overlooking the square: “Thanks a lot, thanks a lot.” His birthday coincided with his weekly Sunday appearance to faithful.

Pizza for parties in Italy is often baked in long form, instead of round pies, which are meant instead for individual portions. At the Vatican, rectangular-shaped pieces of pizza were stretched end-to-end on a table and a tall, white candle stuck in the middle.

