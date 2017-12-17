Police: Illinois man dies after crashing ATV in New Mexico

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say an Illinois man is dead after he crashed an all-terrain vehicle in New Mexico’s Grant County.

New Mexico State Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Scott Jarette of Villa Park.

They say the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Forrest Road 819.

The ATV driven by Jarette left the roadway and crashed for an unknown reason.

State Police say Jarette was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas but died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol doesn’t appear to have been a factor.