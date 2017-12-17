New Mexico State shows how tough they are in 74-69 win over Illinois

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Men’s Basketball team bettered to 9-2 on the year after defeating Illinois 74-69 on Saturday night. It was a big win for the team as it marked the first time since 2004 that the Aggies have defeated a Big10 opponent.

Coach Chris Jans doesn’t have much to comment on the historical value of the win, as he says he is too new to the program, but he does believe this win is huge and shows the growth of his team. “Well, I think it says a lot about the character and toughness of our players. We talk about that a lot and you know they went out on a big stage and proved how tough they were and how resilient they were and they are growing right in front of us”, said NMSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Jans.

Aggie stand out guard, Zach Lofton dropped a game high of 23 points in the victory and continues to show how strong his game is this season. Lofton also believes this win means a lot to Aggie basketball. “We are just getting better every day and being the best we can be and the best of our abilities. It means a lot for our team and the program”, said Zach Lofton.

The 9-2 Aggies now move on to play in this year’s Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. They will start with Davidson on Friday at 9 p.m., those games will be shown on ESPN U.