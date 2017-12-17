More than 200 heading to D.C. to ask for Dream Act vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 200 New Mexicans will be descending on the nation’s capital on Monday.

They are making the nearly 2,000-mile journey just days before Christmas, pushing Congress to pass the Dream Act before years end.

The clock is ticking for New Mexico dreamers.

“Every day 122 people are losing their DACA,” Michelle Soto said.

Some are sharing on social media the days remaining before their DACA expires and many permits are now non-renewable since the Trump administration ended the program in September.

The future of some 800,000 undocumented young people are in limbo.

“We need a protection, we need a solution,” Soto said.

This weekend, more than 200 dreamers and allies from around the state boarded buses to Washington D.C.

“This isn’t a political game, this is playing with people’s lives,” Udell Calzadillas Chavez said.

They want Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. A bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers but one that does not put other immigrants who don’t qualify at immediate risk of being deported.

“We don’t want to benefit at the expense of others suffering,” Calzadillas Chavez said.

This group is meeting thousands more to hold demonstrations Tuesday on Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to vote on a clean Dream Act.

Wednesday, Senator Tom Udall echoed their wishes on the Senate floor, also sharing the stories of some of New Mexico’s 7,000 DACA recipients.

“Congress must act and we must act now,” Udall said.

Senator Martin Heinrich says finding a solution for Dreamers is in New Mexico’s best economic interest.

“No member of Congress should rest easy until Dreamers are able to live without fear in the only nation they call home,” Sen. Heinrich said.

New Mexico Representative Steve Pearce introduced what he called a “middle-ground solution.” His bill would give DACA recipients a protected status to legally live and work in the U.S.

This solution, however, does not appear to offer a pathway to citizenship.

