ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “world’s largest menorah” is also the only menorah to be made up of hot air balloons.

The event hosted by Chabad of New Mexico celebrated the sixth night of Chanukah, with live music, traditional Chanukah food and dreidels for the kids.

The group tried to mount the hot air balloon menorah last year, but bad weather prevented the balloons from being inflated.

