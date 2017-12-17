Local brewery first in city to compost 100% of food materials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery is boasting itself as the first brewery in Albuquerque to compost 100 percent of its food materials.

Bosque Brewery, which has two locations, one in Nob Hill and one near Balloon Fiesta Park, has partnered with local company solutions to make it happen.

The brewery says they hope to be local trailblazers, encouraging other businesses to stop wasting food and other trash.

“It’s great and we can even compost everything from our tickets, like our receipt paper, all of our boxes, all of our cups. So it’s not just food. It’s every paper product as well, napkins and all that kind of stuff,” said Jessica Barfield.

According to Soilutions website, other local shops who compost with them include The Grove, People’s Flowers and Humble Coffee.

To date this year, Soilutions has helped Albuquerque-area businesses compost more than 3,000 cubic tons of waste.

