ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire ripped through a westside Albuquerque home Saturday night.

Video captured by a neighbor shows flames spewing out of the second story of the home near Universe and Paradise.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says the family who lives at this home on Calle Canta got out safely, thanks to their smoke detectors.

Crews quickly put out the fire.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.

