Cowboys hold on after Carr's late fumble

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dan Bailey kicked a tiebreaking 19-yard field goal with 1:44 left, and the Dallas Cowboys held on for a 20-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Raiders then drove to the Cowboys' 8-yard line, taking advantage of a 55-yard pass-interference penalty. However, on third-and-3 from the 8, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbled while diving at the end of a scramble along the right sideline, and the ball went into the end zone and out for a touchback.

Dallas took over with 31 seconds left and ran out the clock.