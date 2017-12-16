Woman admits to drinking and driving with son in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman admitted to drinking and driving with her son in the car.

Police say they found Tanya Begay in the parking lot of a medical center near I-25 and San Mateo early Friday morning.

She was in the driver’s seat of a car that was still running but had major damage to its tires. Her 14-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

Police say Begay tried to drive off but the car was too damaged. Her son took the keys out of the ignition.

Begay then admitted to drinking and driving and blew above the legal limit. Police say they also found marijuana in the car.

She is charged with child abuse and faced a judge Saturday morning.

Judge Christine Rodriguez released Begay on her own recognizance with pre-trial supervision.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps