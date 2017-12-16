New Mexico Senate Dems oust colleague from leadership post

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Majority Democrats in New Mexico Senate have ousted one of their members from a party caucus leadership post amid controversy over his past but the lawmakers didn’t immediately pick a replacement for the upcoming legislative session.

The caucus released a statement Saturday saying a majority of Democratic senators voted “to vacate the position” of majority whip that had been held by Sen. Michael Padilla.

The second-term lawmaker from Albuquerque’s South Valley withdrew this month from the lieutenant governor’s race amid mounting concern among Democrats over decade-old allegations that he harassed women at a prior job.

Padilla has long denied the accusations.

The Senate Democrats’ statement says the caucus will meeting early in January to elect a new majority whip.