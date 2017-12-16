Local organization delivers holiday gift baskets to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization is making sure hundreds of families are fed this holiday season.

KRQE News 13 told you about Los Ojos de la Familia’s annual gift basket drive as the group worked to collect the final items needed to fill the baskets.

Now, they are in the process of delivering the care packages to more than 400 families across the state.

“As you can see here, these are all what’s inside the basket. It’s about 30 mils, 65 pounds of food that we give, then a bag of toys for the kids,” said Mo Vigil.

Los Ojos de la Familia says the food supplies are especially important over winter break for families whose kids usually rely on school meals.

