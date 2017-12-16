Gallup to shut down panhandling ordinance

Published:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico town is pulling the plug on a panhandling ordinance that the ACLU says is unconstitutional.

According to the civil rights group, the Gallup City Attorney sent the police chief a memo ordering the department to stop arresting and citing people begging for money.

The memo said a court would likely fund those penalties to be a violation of free speech. It also mentioned the city needs some kind of statute to curb panhandling.

The ACLU is currently challenging a similar ordinance approved by Albuquerque city councilors last month. 

