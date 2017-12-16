Final suspect in string of pizza delivery driver robberies arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two years later, Albuquerque Police have nabbed a man wanted in a string of pizza delivery driver robberies.

Julian Enriquez-Vargas is one of three men accused of ordering pizza over the phone, then robbing the delivery driver. He is the last of the three to be arrested.

It started in February 2016 when multiple Papa John’s Pizza delivery drivers reported being robbed at gunpoint.

Police later pinned the crimes to Xavior Akina and Dakota Blythe because they used their own cell phones to order the pizza.

Once in custody, Akina admitted to the crimes, then ousted Julian Enriquez-Vargas as another person who helped him out.

Enriquez-Vargas was finally arrested early Saturday morning and saw a judge.

Judge Christine Rodriguez released Enriquez-Vargas on his own recognizance with pre-trial supervision.

He is facing multiple charges. Meanwhile, Akina was arrested in March 2016 for the string of robberies and his case has since gone Federal.

Blythe was arrested October 2016, but his case was dropped because of “insufficient evidence” to prove he was involved.

Both Blythe and Akina were also named as suspects in an attempted Rio Rancho carjacking.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps