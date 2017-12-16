Fans flock to Albuquerque for the Gildan New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Football fans from near and far flocked to the Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque Saturday for the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

The game started at 2:30 p.m., with Colorado State from Fort Collins and Marshall University from Huntington, West Virginia going head to head.

For many Rams fans, it was all just a quick trip down I-25 to root for the team. Others made the trek all the way from West Virginia.

Marshall University defeated the Rams- 31 to 28.

KRQE News 13 will have full highlights later this evening.

