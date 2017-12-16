Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A cold morning will give way to a mild Saturday afternoon before a storm system moves in for tomorrow.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with mild afternoon temperatures for this time of the year. The wind will be a factor across northeast New Mexico. Places like Raton, Las Vegas, Springer and Santa Rosa will have wind gusts around 40 mph today. These stronger westerly winds will help warm temperatures above average across the Northeast this afternoon.

Clouds will then increase later this evening as a storm system moves in to southwest New Mexico overnight. This storm system will bring the chance for rain and high elevation snow in the Gila. Areas above 7,000 feet in portions of Grant and Sierra Counties could see 3-6″ of snow from Sunday into Monday. These areas are under a Winter Storm Watch for tomorrow through Monday.

Albuquerque could even have a shot at some light rain and snow overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. This chance at rain and snow in the metro could end the 70+ day dry stretch.The best shot at showers Sunday into early Monday will be along I-40 and points to the south. The farther north you are, the less likely you will see any type of showers.

The storm system will move out by late Monday and temperatures will be mild once again for the middle of the week. Another storm system could bring more cold and shower chances by Christmas weekend.

