Albuquerque kids spend day shopping for Christmas gifts with BCSO deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Smiles were abundant as more than a dozen local kids spent the day with deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, shopping for Christmas gifts.

The children likely would not have these gifts otherwise.

The kids arrived in style to cheers from Uptown Target employees.

“This is an opportunity for them to experience a good experience with a law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Local kids, paired with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteered their time on Saturday, started the day with a pancake breakfast.

Then, it was time to shop. With his wish list in hand, 7-year-old Ulysses and Reserve Deputy Jeff Moreland got to work checking off items one by one.

“This is amazing, the kids are so excited getting the toys and gifts,” Moreland said.

This is part of an annual event and partnership between Target and the New Mexico Sheriff and Police Athletic League.

Outside donors also pitch in and each kid gets 100 dollars to spend, although deputies often pay out of pocket to get the kids a little more.

“To me, it’s really the meaning of Christmas,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “It’s an opportunity to give back and I think everybody enjoys this,”

The children who took part today were from Kirtland Elementary. They were chosen based on need.

The day ended with lunch, bowling and a visit from Santa, who flew in on BCSO helicopter.

