ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter break started a few hours early for some Albuquerque middle schoolers thanks to a water main break.

Parents were called to pick up their kids at Ernie Pyle late Friday morning after a truck ran over a water main in a construction zone and cut off all water to the school.

Today was the last day of school for APS students before their winter break.

