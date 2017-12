LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Border Patrol agents caught a wanted sex offender hiding out in New Mexico.

Pedro Cano is wanted in Massachusetts for the rape of a child.

Border Patrol agents say he is an illegal immigrant.

They found him on a bus on Interstate 10 between Las Cruces and Deming.

Police say a search of his record also showed a past sex charge and that he has used a number of aliases.

Cano will be taken back to Massachusets to face charges then face deportation.

