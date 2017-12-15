Toys for Tots accepting final donations before distribution day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is in its final push for donations before distribution day.

The organization is collecting as many toys as possible Friday and Saturday at their distribution center, the old Hobby Lobby near Wyoming and Montgomery.

“We’ve always enjoyed the output that community provides us. This is a result of that. This is just absolutely amazing. We really appreciate Albuquerque,” said 1st Sgt. John Finney.

Unwrapped for ages 6-months to 10-years-old, the donations will be distributed Saturday afternoon.

