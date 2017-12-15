ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mamma Mia! The “ultimate feel-good show” is being performed locally.

Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget.

Writer, Catherine Johnson’s, sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit.

Show Vitals: Mamma Mia!

Dates: Friday, December 15 through December 31

Times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30; Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: African American Performing Arts Center

Ticket prices: $20-22

For more information, visit their website.