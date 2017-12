ALBUQUERUQERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who pled guilty to killing a woman in a drunk driving crash will learn his fate Friday.

Luke Griffin was drunk behind the wheel in February on I-25 when he rear-ended a car near the San Felipe Pueblo.

Corrina Vaden of Colorado died and two others were injured.

Under his plea agreement, Griffin faces a maximum of nine years in prison.

