Students create unique garden modeled after children’s book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A children’s book turned into more than just a reading lesson at one Albuquerque elementary school.

“It’s about these parent fish and their little fish,” said Grace Morneau, a third-grade student at North Star Elementary School.

If you have read the book, “Only One You”, you know it’s a special story.

“They’re teaching the little fish lessons,” said Morneau.

Each page in the book is filled with words of wisdom, teaching lessons to those who read it. Grace and all her fellow students at North Star Elementary School read that book as a class assignment.

“We each took a page out,” said Reyes Beeghly, a fourth-grade student.

Not long after reading the book, the students took their brushes to river rocks. They then created their own unique fish, just like the ones in the book.

“They were really on board, they really loved every step of the way I think,” laughed the school’s art teacher Vanessa Hoffman.

She said it was a lesson for everyone.

“My creative motivation for mine, was I wanted to put a little bit of everything,” said Morneau.

Each rock is different in every way.

“I put zigzags, dots, flowers, spirals,” she said.

Some of the rocks have a patriotic flare and others were made to look like animals.

“I like them all,” said Olivia Cherry.

The creative process reminded the children what the book is really about.

“In general just a human because DNA and genetics makes all of us different,” said Beeghly.

The school placed the collection of art, right outside the school.

“I like that they put time and effort into not only their design, but also just thinking about themselves as an individual,” said Hoffman.

Now, the installment is bringing color and life to this desert rock garden.

“I learned that everyone is different and don’t try to be like others, just be yourself,” said Cherry.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps