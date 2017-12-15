State Police: 2 killed when pickup sideswipes vehicles

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two Lovington men were killed when a pickup veered onto a highway’s shoulder and sideswiped a car and truck being set up for towing in southeastern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police identified the men killed Thursday as 79-year-old Leopoldo Solorzano and 40-year-old Efrain Parra Solorzano. It’s not immediately known whether they were related.

The State Police says the wreck occurred on New Mexico 18 south of Loving and that the driver of the pickup that struck the other two vehicles was uninjured. He was identified as 24-year-old Dalton Yarbrough of Hobbs.

The State Police says an investigation of the crash continues.