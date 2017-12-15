Santa Fe mom accused of drunk driving crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they found a Santa Fe mom covered in blood after she drove drunk and crashed, all with her young daughter in the backseat.

Witnesses say early Wednesday morning, Jennifer Jensen crashed into a post at a McDonalds on Cerrillos.

When Santa Fe police arrived, Jensen was bleeding heavily and wearing only underwear, with an open container of vodka on the floor.

Her young daughter was in a car seat wearing no jacket or shoes with the windows down.

Jensen has been charged with child abuse and aggravated DWI.

