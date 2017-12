RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho high schooler was taken into custody after sending threatening messages.

The district sent a letter to parents Friday after kids received disturbing texts from a fellow student.

It is not clear what exactly the messages said, but the letter pointed to the recent shooting at Aztec High School and assured parents the school takes all threats seriously.

News 13 does not know at this point whether the student will face charges.

