Purgatory Resort to stay open late for night skiing

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – For the first time in more than 15 years, skiers can hit the slopes after dark at Purgatory, but only for a short time.

Starting Saturday, the ski resort north of Durango will stay open until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and until 7 p.m. for the rest of the week.

That is just until Purgatory’s sister ski area Hesperus has enough snow to offer night skiing.

Hesperus had to delay its opening since it does not have snowmaking operations and natural snow has been scarce because of the year’s warm, dry conditions.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps