Police: 2 killed in head-on crash in southwestern New Mexico

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — Two men were ejected and killed when a truck crossed the center line on a southwestern New Mexico highway and collided with a tractor-trailer rig.

The New Mexico State Police identified those killed in the Thursday head-on crash on State Road 26 west of Hatch as 30-year-old Gregory Ross of Albuquerque and 23-year-old Marcus Largo of Crownpoint.

According to the State Police, Ross was the truck’s driver and Largo a passenger and that neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Another passenger in the truck and the big rig’s driver were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The State Police says the crash remains under investigation.