Online news site publishes article detailing Aztec shooter’s disturbing internet life

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An online news site has published a deep look into the Aztec school shooter’s secret life on the internet and it is frightening.

According to the article, William Atchison had too many screen names and handles to count. What did stay the same were his angry violent posts.

The Daily Beast, a New York-based site, details William Atchison’s many names and handles he used to make hundreds of posts over the past five years on extreme right-wing and gaming websites, glorifying school shooters, targeting Jews, gays, minorities and immigrants and praising Hitler.

One of those posts about school shootings brought the FBI to Atchison’s home in Aztec last year where the high school dropout lived with his parents.

This is what the FBI had to say about the visit at a news conference following last week’s shooting where Atchison killed two students before killing himself:

“Agents specifically asked him if he had any plans about conducting an attack and expressed to him the level of seriousness that we take these types of things. He assured us that he had no such plans, that he did this as I said, like a ‘troll’ and does things like that,” said the FBI Special Agent in Charge Terry Wade.

Agents are now going through Atchison’s computer and Xbox to learn more about the 21-year-old’s online activity.

In the Daily Beast article, reporters also delve into Atchison’s post about his life, where he claims he was a 3.5 student at Aztec High but dropped out as a sophomore because of anxiety, the “backwards culture at school” and his abusive parents.

He also mentioned how he could not even get a job at fast food restaurants or dollar stores, had no social life in rural New Mexico and had not had friends in years.

William, or Bill as he was called, worked at a gas station convenience store.

Many of his posts were about the degeneration of values in America.

