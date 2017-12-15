New mural in downtown Albuquerque features turquoise sky, hummingbirds, Sandia Mountains

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new mural up in downtown at the Albuquerque Health Care for Homeless Building.

The University of New Mexico’s mural art project and other local artists put together the design.

Nathaniel Nez, a UNM art student, names his mural “To Spread Happiness.”

It features hummingbirds, a turquoise sky above the Sandia Mountain skyline outlined in rainbow stripes.

“In Navajo culture, the rainbow stands for walking beauty, so that’s what it is. As people come here they come in beauty and leave in beauty,” Nez said.

The Albuquerque Health Care for Homeless Building provides primary medical, dental and other social services.

The mural art project is funded by the cities public art program.

