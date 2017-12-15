New Mexico attorney general joining suit over net neutrality

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s attorney general is joining top prosecutors in other states suing the Federal Communications Commission for repealing “net neutrality” rules.

Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas on Friday called the FCC decision an “un-American attack on a free and open internet” that will harm New Mexico consumers and families.

Foes worry companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon will either charge for fast service or cut speeds for content they don’t earn money from. The companies say that won’t happen.

The planned lawsuit will be led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The Republican-controlled FCC voted Thursday to scrap an Obama-era rule that guaranteed equal access to the internet. Chairman Ajit Pai says his plan eliminates unnecessary regulation.