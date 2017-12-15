Memorial service held for Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aztec community members are coming together Friday for the memorial service of one of the students killed in the Aztec High School school shooting.

The service for 17-year-old Francisco “Paco” Fernandez was held at the Pinon Hills Community Church in Farmington Friday morning.

The family also had asked the lowrider community to escort Fernandez to his final resting place. A procession was scheduled for noon.

His family sent the following statement:

We are extremely thankful and overwhelmed by the love, prayers and support that has been shown by the entire community to our family during this very difficult time. While our son, Paco, has now entered the gates of heaven, the love he had for his family and friends will live on forever. His passion for life was evident in every way — from spending time with family and friends to cheering on his favorite sports teams. His love was transforming – he had a way of making you want to be a better person. We continue to feel his love, and it’s comforting to know that he will live forever in our hearts. We appreciate the community’s understanding and respect for our wishes by allowing us our private time to mourn and honor our son. -Family of Francisco “Paco” Fernandez, Jr.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps